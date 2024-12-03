Vugar Gashimov’s sister provides update on parents' critical condition after explosion

"The doctors are hopeful, but the situation remains serious."

This was stated by Samira Allahverdiyeva, the sister of the late grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, in an interview with Idman.biz.

She shared that her parents sustained severe injuries in the explosion in Novkhani settlement. "Currently, my father has severe burns. We sent him to the Burn Center, and he needs surgery. My mother has serious fractures and burn injuries. We are all waiting. Their condition is critical."

Banuchichek Huseynli

