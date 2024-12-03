3 December 2024
EN

Vugar Gashimov’s sister provides update on parents' critical condition after explosion

Other
News
3 December 2024 11:42
6
Vugar Gashimov’s sister provides update on parents' critical condition after explosion

"The doctors are hopeful, but the situation remains serious."

This was stated by Samira Allahverdiyeva, the sister of the late grandmaster Vugar Gashimov, in an interview with Idman.biz.

She shared that her parents sustained severe injuries in the explosion in Novkhani settlement. "Currently, my father has severe burns. We sent him to the Burn Center, and he needs surgery. My mother has serious fractures and burn injuries. We are all waiting. Their condition is critical."

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Explosion at Vugar Gashimov’s family home in Novkhani: Parents injured - VIDEO
09:32
Other

Explosion at Vugar Gashimov’s family home in Novkhani: Parents injured - VIDEO

Two people were in the house at the time of the incident
Farid Gayibov: “These initiatives inspire more people to take up sports”
2 December 19:10
Other

Farid Gayibov: “These initiatives inspire more people to take up sports”

The Minister praised the initiatives spearheaded by the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, such as the “Paddle in Clean Water” campaign, and the Qarabag Football Club, which led the formation of a climate action alliance involving renowned global clubs
Baku hosts thrilling third vertical running tournament - PHOTO
2 December 15:29
Other

Baku hosts thrilling third vertical running tournament - PHOTO

The race was held under the slogan "Conquer Your Everest
Four more sports federations dissolved in Nakhchivan
29 November 11:55
Other

Four more sports federations dissolved in Nakhchivan

These federations had been operating in Nakhchivan since the early 2000s
Azerbaijani athletes shine at Desafio Internacional in Brazil - PHOTO
28 November 17:38
Other

Azerbaijani athletes shine at Desafio Internacional in Brazil - PHOTO

Desafio Internacional was held in Curitiba, Brazil
Stay Updated with Idman.biz – Follow Us on Social Media!
27 November 12:15
Other

Stay Updated with Idman.biz – Follow Us on Social Media!

For over a year, our website has been providing readers with easy access to the latest news, videos, and photos

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
2 December 10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Turkish football player was arrested in Germany
30 November 14:37
World football

Turkish football player was arrested in Germany

25-year-old player was found to be a member of a group that organizes drug sales

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
2 December 10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST
1 December 09:20
World football

Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST

The list of head coaches with the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League has been revealed