Baku hosts thrilling third vertical running tournament - PHOTO

Baku hosts thrilling third vertical running tournament - PHOTO

The third Vertical Running Tournament, "SkyWinD," organized by the Triterra Baku triathlon club and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, took place in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event was hosted at the Chinar Plaza Business Center.

Participants ascended 33 floors (667 steps) to reach a height of 122 meters to cross the finish line. Around 70 athletes, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, took part in the event.

The race was held under the slogan "Conquer Your Everest," and the first Azerbaijani to summit Everest, Israfil Ashurlu, was a special guest of honor at the event.

In the men’s competition, Musa Mikayilzade (Cycling Federation) took first place, followed by Javid Mammadov (Athletics Federation) in second, and Renat Baghishov (Gusar) in third.

In the women’s competition, Natalia Wolleck (Ultra Trail Runners) claimed victory, while Azerbaijan's first "Iron Lady," Rabbiya Orujlu, took second, and Marina Belan (both from Triterra) finished in third.

Vertical running competitions are gaining popularity worldwide, usually taking place in the tallest buildings across the globe.

Idman.biz

