Guba hosts opening ceremony of 3rd Sports Festival – PHOTO - VIDEO

The 3rd Sports Festival in Guba, also known as the Sports Capital, continued to captivate with exciting moments on its next day.

As reported by Idman.biz, the event, held in a festive atmosphere, took place at the Nizami Ganjavi Park in Guba.

Throughout the day, athletes showcased their skills in 23 different sports, with some sports even allowing spectators to join in.

In the afternoon, the official opening ceremony took place. The Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, and the Head of Guba District Executive Authority, Ilgar Mahmudov, delivered speeches, wishing success to all festival participants.

The event continued with musical performances by young singer Mardan Kazimov.

