24 September 2024
EN

AMADA Hosts Intensive Training for New Doping Control Officers

24 September 2024 17:13
AMADA Hosts Intensive Training for New Doping Control Officers

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) recently completed a comprehensive four-day training program for newly appointed Doping Control Officers (DCOs).

Led by AMADA’s expert team, the program featured a blend of theoretical instruction and practical exercises, designed to thoroughly prepare the participants for their crucial role in the field of doping control, as reported by Idman.biz.

This initiative underscores AMADA's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in sports.

The first two days of the training focused on providing participants with a deep understanding of AMADA’s role within the global anti-doping landscape. The sessions covered essential elements of the World Anti-Doping Code, the International Standards set by the World Anti-Doping Agency, and the Anti-Doping Rules. Special emphasis was placed on the DCOs' key duties, including the protocols for urine and blood sample collection, completion of doping control forms, and the importance of adhering to strict ethical standards and confidentiality.

Participants were also introduced to AMADA’s Mobile Doping Control (MODOC) system, gaining hands-on experience in managing athlete information and addressing potential challenges, such as discrepancies or language barriers, that can arise during the doping control process.

The final two days of the training allowed participants to apply their theoretical knowledge through practical simulations. Under the guidance of experienced instructors, the DCOs practiced collecting samples and completing forms in real-world scenarios. These sessions were designed to reinforce the technical skills and procedural accuracy required for the role.

Throughout the program, participants were briefed on the latest advancements in doping control technology and procedures, ensuring they are prepared to handle the evolving demands of anti-doping work. The training concluded with daily debriefs, where the 15 DCOs had the opportunity to engage in discussions, seek clarifications, and receive feedback from the trainers.

Idman.biz

