7 medals in Savate World Cup

The Savate World Cup for Clubs was held in Weiz, Austria.

As Idman.biz reports, the competition was successful for Azerbaijani athletes.

Aghamirza Mahmudbeyli (30 kg) among cadets, Yasin Ibrahimov (56 kg), Nijat Mahammadli (60 kg) and Ali Baylarzade (75 kg) won gold medals among Azerbaijan’s young fighters.

Among the adults, Tutu Ismayilova (48 kg) clinched a silver medal, while Hasan Aliyev (65 kg) won a bronze medal.

Nijat Mahammadli (60 kg) was awarded a gold medal in the pro-combat category.

