19 September 2024
EN

Farid Gayibov attends multiple events during visit to India - PHOTO

Other
News
19 September 2024 10:14
7
Farid Gayibov attends multiple events during visit to India - PHOTO

On September 18, Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, took part in several events as part of his official visit to New Delhi, India.

The minister attended the opening ceremony of "Inclusion Conclave 2024: Building an Inclusive Landscape in Anti-Doping" co-organized by the Indian Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Indian National Anti-Doping Agency, and UNESCO, as Idman.biz reports.

Also, 2nd Formal Meeting of the COP9 Bureau to International Convention against Doping in Sport was held in New Delhi. Farid Gayibov was represented at the meeting as the vice-president of the COP9 Bureau.

The first official meeting of the COP9 Bureau was held in Baku on March 5-6 this year.

Idman.biz

