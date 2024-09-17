Farid Gayibov visits India - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov visited India as the vice-president of the Ninth Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport.

During the visit, Farid Gayibov participated in the joint meeting of COP9 Bureau and Confirmation Committee members held in New Delhi, India, Idman.biz reports.

After the meeting, Farid Gayibov also attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between NADA India and Delhi National Law University.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Farid Gayibov met with his Indian colleagues - Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse. During the meeting, the current relations between the two countries in the field of youth and sports and future cooperation prospects were discussed.

Idman.biz