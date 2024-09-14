14 September 2024
EN

Cosing Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games - PHOTO

Other
News
14 September 2024 09:28
41
Cosing Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games - PHOTO

On September 13, the Closing Ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The symbol of the nomad games was presented to the next host, Kyrgyzstan, Idman.biz reports.

President of the World Ethnosport Federation Bilal Erdogan, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Mirzabosinov spoke at the ceremony.

The event continued with the artistic part.

Azerbaijani athletes won 7 medals, including 2 silver and 5 bronze. According to the number of medals, Azerbaijan was 9th among 89 countries.

Idman.biz

Related news

Elnur Mammadli was elected chairman of the Public Council - PHOTO
11:53
Other

Elnur Mammadli was elected chairman of the Public Council - PHOTO

The next meeting of the Public Council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held
Baku hosts inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition - PHOTO
12 September 21:27
Other

Baku hosts inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition - PHOTO

Azerbaijan has successfully hosted its inaugural "Formula Drift Azerbaijan" competition
Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani athletes who excelled in International Competitions in August – PHOTO
12 September 18:56
Other

Farid Gayibov meets Azerbaijani athletes who excelled in International Competitions in August – PHOTO

Appropriate certificates and badges were presented to some sports specialists who were awarded the degrees of "Honorary coach of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and "Honorary physical education and sports worker of the Republic of Azerbaijan"
BRONZE MEDAL in Alysh from Azerbaijan
11 September 16:55
Other

BRONZE MEDAL in Alysh from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan won another medal at the 5th World Nomad Games held in Astana
Azerbaijan won another medal at 5th World Nomad Games
11 September 16:10
Other

Azerbaijan won another medal at 5th World Nomad Games

Shahana Almammadova secured a bronze medal
Azerbaijan bodybuilding team withdraw from World Championship - VIDEO
10 September 13:31
Other

Azerbaijan bodybuilding team withdraw from World Championship - VIDEO

The next start for Azerbaijan’s iron boys will be the World Championship, which will take place in Santa Susanna, Spain, from October 31 to November 4

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 September 14:52
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula-1" has ended
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today