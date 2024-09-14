Cosing Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games - PHOTO

On September 13, the Closing Ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games was held in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The symbol of the nomad games was presented to the next host, Kyrgyzstan, Idman.biz reports.

President of the World Ethnosport Federation Bilal Erdogan, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan Yerbol Mirzabosinov spoke at the ceremony.

The event continued with the artistic part.

Azerbaijani athletes won 7 medals, including 2 silver and 5 bronze. According to the number of medals, Azerbaijan was 9th among 89 countries.

Idman.biz