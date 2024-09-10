Azerbaijan bodybuilding team withdraw from World Championship - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's bodybuilding team will not participate in the World Championship to be held in Kish, Iran on September 23-28.

Idman.biz reports that the team will plan their preparations with a long-term perspective, taking into account the World Championship to be held in November.

The next start for Azerbaijan’s iron boys will be the World Championship, which will take place in Santa Susanna, Spain, from October 31 to November 4.

This year our national team participated in the European Championship held in Santa Susanna and won a total of 7 gold, 6 silver, 6 bronze medals and 4 absolute titles. In addition, our team took the first place in the overall team score in bodybuilding competitions.

Idman.biz