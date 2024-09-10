Farid Gayibov takes part in the opening ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov visited Astana, Kazakhstan.

Within the framework of his visit, the minister participated in the opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games and visited some competition venues, Idman.biz reports.

The minister also got acquainted with the ethno-aul, which began to operate within the framework of the fifth World Nomad Games, and watched the audaryspak (horseback wrestling), zhamby atu (horseback archery) and dasturli sadak atu (traditional archery) competitions, as well as the competition of Azerbaijani athletes in Qazaq kuresi (Kazakh wrestling) competitions.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Farid Gayibov held bilateral meetings with the President of the World Ethnosport Federation, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, the Minister of Sports of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Degtyarev, and the Minister of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan, Yerbol Myrzabosynov.

