Opening Ceremony of 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024 - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the 5th World Nomad Games Astana 2024, took place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

At the ceremony held in the Astana arena, the flag of Kazakhstan was first raised and the National Anthem was played, Idman.biz reports.

A parade of the participating countries took place afterwards. First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, head of the Organizing Committee of the Games, Roman Sklyar, and President of the World Ethnosport Federation Najmeddin Bilal Erdogan spoke at the event.

The welcoming greeting to the participants from heads of the WNG Organizing Committee and the World Ethnosport Confederation and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the ceremony.

After the official speeches, the event continued with the artistic part. During the event, musical pieces glorifying the history of the nomads were played.

The opening ceremony was also watched by the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov and the Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov at the stadium.

The 5th World Nomad Games 2024 will continue until September 13. In the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 54 athletes in 8 types - Kazakh wrestling, Mangala, Ashyrtmaly Aba Gureshi, Koresh, Mas-wrestling, wrestling, Alysh, traditional archery.

