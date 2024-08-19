20 August 2024
Fidan Agasiyeva: "We will represent our country very well again in this competition" - PHOTO

19 August 2024 19:44
"Even though the matches were intense, we did our best."

Jalil Jalilov, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, said this while evaluating the performance of the "Cooperative Sports Development Associations at the Moscow Summer Games" held in Moscow, Idman.biz reports.

He called his team's gold medal winning in the volleyball match a great achievement: "We called all the stages successes and fought hard in the finals. We promised our leadership that we will not bring a silver medal, but a gold one. We managed to do it in the competition where 24 teams participated."

Anar Rasulov, an employee of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, said that he was proud that they represented Azerbaijan at a high level in the chess competition: "We are very happy to have won the gold medal. It was not easy to win the competition in which 55 participants competed. We have been preparing for these competitions since May. In the end, our suffering didn't stop."

Fidan Agasiyeva, an employee of Azerbaijan Airlines, also said that she was happy to return to her homeland: "I express my deep gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The race went well. We have certain results in all sports. I hope that we will represent our country very well again in this competition."

The employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who won a gold medal, Nihad Tanriverdiyev said that the volleyball competitions were intense: "We finished all the matches with victory. We won thanks to confident play in the decisive part of the match. Such a result in this competition held for the first time is simply unforgettable. In the future, we want to repeat this achievement and get good results in the competitions held between state structures, and at the same time, we want to continue our activities as a team in the professional league on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Elchin Gasimov, sector head of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, said that state institutions successfully represented Azerbaijan at the Moscow Summer Games of the Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports: "We finished the race with 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. I think that these Games will give an impetus to the increase in the mass of the tournaments we organize among state institutions.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

