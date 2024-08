Young Sports Leaders project was completed in the sports capital city of Guba.

Azerbaijani Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov and Zelim Kotsoyev were guests of the program, Idman.biz reports.

In the project, youth discussion sessions, energizers, role-playing games and sports leadership trainings were held.

The project, which lasted from August 16 to 18, ended with the evaluation of the day and presentation of medals to distinguished participants.

Idman.biz