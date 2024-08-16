Azerbaijan at the "Moscow summer games of cooperative sports development associations".

Today, the international competition "Moscow Summer Games of Associations for the Development of Cooperative Sports" is starting in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

Azerbaijan will be represented in mini football, basketball 3x3, volleyball, table tennis, chess, backgammon and swimming in the competition, which will last until August 18, Idman.biz reports.

Employees of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan Airlines and State Oil Company will participate in the event.

Idman.biz