Azerbaijani checkers won silver - PHOTO

The European Championship among young people in 100 checkers was held in Jelgava, Latvia.

The winners of classic, fast and blitz categories have been announced, Idman.biz reports.

Among the cadets (up to 16 years old), Azerbaijan was represented in the competition by Banu Ali, the winner of many Azerbaijani and international tournaments. She collected 13 points from 9 rounds in the tournament consisting of 32 players in the fast program. With this result, the Azerbaijani checker won the silver medal of the European Championship.

Idman.biz