13 June 2024
“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO

13 June 2024 10:11
On June 12, the opening ceremony of the international multi-sport games "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" was held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

Idman.biz reports that President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minimkhanov and Minister of Sports of Russia Mikhail Degtyarov spoke at the ceremony.

After the video showing the development history of Russia, the flags of the participating countries were displayed on the stage by the flag bearers of each country. Ziya Mammadzada, the silver and bronze medalist of the "Amber Oars" international rowing regatta, the winner of the "President Cup 2015" international regatta, carried the flag of Azerbaijan.

After that, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished success to the participants in a video message and declared the competition open.

Up to 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will compete in dances that imitate the species included in the games.

At the end, there was an oath on behalf of athletes and judges, and the event continued with a concert program.

