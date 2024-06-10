10 June 2024
The strongest of Sumgayit - Yashar Gasimov

10 June 2024 09:32
20
Absheron-Khizi Regional Youth and Sports Department and the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation organized the Sumgayit Championship in men's billiards, dedicated to June 15 - National Salvation Day of Azerbaijanis.

Idman.biz reports that the purpose of holding the championship is to celebrate June 15 - National Salvation Day in the city, to promote and develop the billiard sport, to effectively organize leisure time, and to promote a healthy lifestyle among athletes.

Yashar Gasimov was awarded the first place, Nizami Valiyev the second place, Fuad Ojagverdiyev and Ruslan Behbudov the third place in the championship, which took place in the conditions of intense and interesting sports competition.

The winner and prize-winners were awarded with medals, diplomas and cups.

