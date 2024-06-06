Farid Gayibov: "The right strategy is paying off"

"Our victories in sports, which have started successfully since the beginning of the year, are increasing day by day."

This was said by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, while evaluating May, as per Idman.biz.

He said in "The Minister's Point of View" that one of the biggest successes of recent years was the rise of our judokas to the top of the world after 11 years.

“I congratulate the Azerbaijan Judo Federation on the occasion of this historic success. The fact that our freestyle wrestling and Greco-Roman wrestling teams became continental champions in the team account at the U-23 European Championship is a clear example of the fact that worthy substitutes have grown up for the main national team. We were happy that the members of our national para-athletic team, Said Najafzade and Orkhan Aslanov, became world champions, as well as that Lamiya Valiyeva became the world champion for the fourth time."

Gayibov reminded that the Paris Olympics, the most prestigious competition of the quadrennial, are less than two months away. “This month, our boxers also made us happy. Malik Hasanov and Alfonso Domingues won the license, increasing the number of licenses won in boxing to 5. I would like to mention that Azerbaijan is one of the two countries with the most licenses in Europe for the sport of boxing. In the world, our team shares the name of the country with the 4th most licenses. I congratulate Azerbaijan Boxing Federation on this successful activity. Our rhythmic gymnastics team successfully performed at the European Championship and won the right to represent our country at the Olympics. After Beijing and Tokyo, our gymnastics team will go to Paris with Olympic status. Among our wrestlers, Murad Mammadov, Rafig Huseynov, Sabah Shariati and Maria Stadnik joined the ranks of Olympians. Our badminton players Ade Resky Dwicahyo and Keisha Fatima Zahra, our triathlete Rostislav Pevtsov and our fencer Anna Bashta also joined the list of licensees. Another innovation: for the first time in history, our country will be represented by a female badminton player at the Olympic Games.”

In May, the minister noted that Azerbaijan has become the venue for a number of international competitions: "The Shooting World Cup, the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics held for the first time, the European Judo Cup among cadets in Goygol, the U-23 European Championship in wrestling, rowing in Sugovushan and Mingachevir. President Cup-2024 Regatta and other tournaments were organized at a high level in our country. In addition to Baku, it is gratifying that our regions also successfully host international competitions. Another proud event was related to our capital. According to the decision of the Federation of European Sports Capitals and Cities, the selection of Baku as the World "Sports Capital" of 2026 was one of the most gratifying news of May. This event was the confirmation of Baku becoming one of the sports centers of the world. Undoubtedly, in making this decision, strengthening the health of the population, the existing sports infrastructure in accordance with high standards and the work done to promote sports played an important role in our capital."

He said that in a traditional meeting with athletes and their coaches who have successfully represented our country in continental and world championships and prestigious international competitions, they jointly discussed achievements in 16 sports: "We exchanged ideas about the future goals of our young athletes. We met with Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the first female chess player of Azerbaijan, who won a gold medal at the European Championship, and congratulated her on her historic success. I believe that Ulviyya's title will make new contributions to the development of chess in our country. The desire of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to our country, to get acquainted with the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, and to meet with athletes and coaches-specialists here, will be an driving force for the further development of sports cooperation among the high-level relations between the two countries. During the meeting with the guest, we informed him about the conditions created in the arena, specialists and athletes."

The minister emphasized that the 3rd mini-football tournament between the villages and towns of Baku ended in a real festive mood this time: "Compared to the first tournament, the number of children involved in the competition was even greater this time. The final of the tournament, which will be useful for revealing new talents, and the award ceremony were full of unforgettable moments for them. As last year, this time, not only the winners of the tournament, but also all the participating children were given bicycles, which gave them real festive joy. I would like to thank the Baku Maintenance Service and AFFA for supporting the organization of the event. We finished another traditional competition - the mini-football tournament among state institutions dedicated to the memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev - with a grand finale. The intense struggle of 52 state institutions ended with an interesting final match between the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. It is gratifying that the state institutions are interested in this tournament, as well as in the competitions we hold in other sports, and there is real sports competition between them. Therefore, I thank each of the institutions."

According to Gayibov, after the opening of the ice arena in Baku last year, attention to winter sports has increased in our country: "Not only figure skating, but also hockey and curling are in the center of attention. The daily increase in the number of visitors to the hockey section indicates the potential of Azerbaijan to succeed in this sport in the future. The first achievement has already been achieved. Baku Flames, the first hockey team of our country, won the gold medal in the "B" group of the second international hockey tournament ADIHIC Cup held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, among Islamic countries. Azerbaijan, which was represented in the international tournament for the first time in its history, won the right to be represented in the "A" group next year. I believe that the created conditions and the right strategy will increase the interest in winter sports in our country and will ensure continuous success. In the city of Nakhchivan, followed by the "Healthy Life" days that we organized for the first time in the city of Lachin, in the region freed from occupation and inhabited by the population, the mass run organized under the slogan "Let's run away together" in the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in Ganja, in the Gadabay district Mass events such as the "Green Marathon" dedicated to the 101st anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the World Children's Athletics Day were useful in terms of the health of the population and the promotion of sports in the regions.

The minister also touched on the Professional Chess League held for the first time in our country: "I believe that the league will be useful in terms of the wider distribution, promotion and development of chess, which is our national sport. Next year, Baku will host another interesting competition - the mini-football world championship. I participated in the presentation ceremony held on this occasion. I am sure that this championship, like other competitions, will be held at a high level. Another sports film made with the initiative and support of the Ministry was presented to the sports community. The film "Nothing is done yet - Rustam Imanzade" which tells the life and sports story of our young athlete Rustam Imanzade, reflects a real example of the sportsman's will and perseverance. Recently, the new leadership of the federation was elected at the extraordinary general meeting of the Azerbaijan Archery Federation. I wish success to the new leadership of the federation in the future development of this sport, which has historical traditions in our country."

He said that this time they held the traditional meeting with representatives of sports federations outside the capital - in the city of Nakhchivan. A well-designed strategy and professional approach to work pays off. Today's success is a symptom of yesterday's reforms. Over time, the results obtained depend on the correct choice of the direction towards the goal.

Idman.biz