Atanur Jafarli re-elected as the chairman of "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union - PHOTO

The report-election conference of "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union was held.

As Idman.biz reports, the event took place at Sabunchu Youth House.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, deputy Mariana Vasileva, officials of sports federations, volunteers and media representatives took part in the ceremony.

The National Anthem was played first. Later, the dear memory of our martyrs who died for the integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was commemorated.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov congratulated the sports volunteers and said that great things have been done in two years: "We have tried to support this organization constantly. They are special. Both volunteers and fans work in this organization. Sports are developing in our country and have state support. We host various international and large-scale events. Our federations are highly prepared for these events. The work of our volunteers is also great in these events."

The minister emphasized that our athletes need constant fan support: "Sometimes in some sports, unfortunately, the fans do not come as we would like. Even if they come, they cannot fully participate. We need fan support. A very important factor is that our athletes need support even when they go abroad. Our ambassadors and diaspora invite our compatriots living there to the competition. When we had multi-sport competitions abroad, they went and participated there. Our fans were the best and most active during the Islamic Solidarity Games. This support was always felt there. We must work together. You have had enough work in these two years and we are satisfied with that. All youth organizations are supported by the state."

Atanur Jafarli, the head of the "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union, said in his report that they actively participated in 60 sports events in two years: "Voluntary activities in our territories freed from occupation were first carried out by our organization. We all participated in Khankendi and showed our support. Our members also participate in a number of projects from a social point of view. In addition, a number of projects are being carried out in universities to increase the number of our volunteers."

After the official speeches, the members of the "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union presented letters of thanks to the members of various sports federations for their two-year activities.

Later, elections to the Public Union were held. Atanur Jafarli was re-elected chairman of "Sports Volunteers and Fans" Public Union for the next two years.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz