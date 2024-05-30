Mariana Vasileva hosted Odette Assembe Engoulou - PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva received the President of Cameroon National Badminton Federation, Vice President of Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee Odette Assembe Engoulou.

Idman.biz reports that the deputy minister who greeted the guest informed her about the work done in the field of sports in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved.

The guest thanked for the warm greeting. During the meeting, the future prospects of cooperation in the field of sports between the two countries were discussed.

Elnur Mammadov, head of the Ministry's Sports Department, and Ramil Hajiyev, general secretary of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, took part in the meeting.

Idman.biz