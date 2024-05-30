Azerbaijan was the first in the World Championship - with 25 medals

The World Kung Fu Championship have ended in Perugia, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that the World Cup held among cadets, teenagers, the young, seniors and veterans was successful for the Azerbaijani national team.

The Azerbaijani athletes won 8 gold medals in the Sanda, 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals in the light Sanda.

They won 2 gold medals (light Sanda) among veterans, 7 gold and 3 silver medals (light Sanda) among cadets and juniors. With this result, Azerbaijan took the first place in the team competition.

Idman.biz