30 May 2024
EN

Azerbaijan was the first in the World Championship - with 25 medals

Other
News
30 May 2024 15:01
10
Azerbaijan was the first in the World Championship - with 25 medals

The World Kung Fu Championship have ended in Perugia, Italy.

Idman.biz reports that the World Cup held among cadets, teenagers, the young, seniors and veterans was successful for the Azerbaijani national team.

The Azerbaijani athletes won 8 gold medals in the Sanda, 3 gold medals and 2 silver medals in the light Sanda.

They won 2 gold medals (light Sanda) among veterans, 7 gold and 3 silver medals (light Sanda) among cadets and juniors. With this result, Azerbaijan took the first place in the team competition.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

"Healthy Life" days have ended in Lachin - PHOTO
17:07
Other

"Healthy Life" days have ended in Lachin - PHOTO

More than 100 participants joined the event organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports
4 more medals from Azerbaijan at the European Championship - PHOTO
12:28
Other

4 more medals from Azerbaijan at the European Championship - PHOTO

The European Grappling Championship continues in the Baku Sports Palace
"Graduation Day" at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO
09:59
Other

"Graduation Day" at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

7 students of the Academy with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations dual diploma are among the graduates
Three medals in European Championship
29 May 18:26
Other

Three medals in European Championship

The competition was organized between U-17 and U-20 and adults
Sevinj Aliyeva survives the blows of the European Champion! - VIDEO
29 May 12:21
Other

Sevinj Aliyeva survives the blows of the European Champion! - VIDEO

Woman and boxing! Nonsense or necessity?
Successful performance of Azerbaijani sumo fighters in European Championship - PHOTO
27 May 13:17
Other

Successful performance of Azerbaijani sumo fighters in European Championship - PHOTO

With this result, the senior team finished third in the team standings

Most read

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO
28 May 12:10
Football

Hacker attack on Fluminense: Haaland was transferred - PHOTO

The news, which gave a big "explosion" effect, was deleted after a few hours
Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team
29 May 15:04
Football

Neftchi player invited to the Palestine national team

The Palestinian team will face Lebanon on June 6 and Australia on June 11
Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad
29 May 16:15
Football

Poland’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad

29 football players were included in the list
Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION
27 May 17:51
Euro 2024

Third victory wish of "tricolors" - PRESENTATION

The French team, which is the favorite not only of the group, but also of the championship, is one of the main candidates to win the title