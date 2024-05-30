"Graduation Day" at Azerbaijan Sports Academy - PHOTO

"Graduation Day" was held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy for the students who completed their bachelor's and master's studies in the academic year 2023/2024.

Idman.biz reports that Rector of the Academy, Fuad Hajiyev, who opened the event with his inauguration speech, congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future activities.

He spoke about the state's care for education in our country and the achievements of the Academy. The rector shared the good news with the event participants and said that this year the first 7 students of the Academy who studied under the dual diploma program with the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) are among our graduates. In addition, 2 of our students who studied on the double degree program with the University of Coventry in England are graduating. In total, this year the Academy has 1342 bachelor's graduates and 60 master's graduates.

Fuad Hajiyev also spoke about our martyred graduates. He emphasized that the students and graduates of the Academy have shown invaluable bravery not only in the field of education and sports, but also in the liberation of our lands that have been under occupation for nearly thirty years, and in winning a great victory. All of Azerbaijan is proud of each of them.

During the event, gifts were presented to the students who tested their strength in various games. The "Graduation Day" continued with an entertaining program and concluded with the traditional cap throwing ceremony.

