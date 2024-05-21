22 May 2024
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Hidayat Heydarov - PHOTO

21 May 2024 18:29
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated judoka Hidayat Heydarov on the occasion of achieving the title of world champion on the official Instagram account.

Idman.biz reports that the post says:

"I sincerely congratulate the judoka Hidayat Heydarov on his victory in the competitions for the title of world champion! Our athlete, who performed perfectly, won a bright and confident victory by demonstrating invincible will, perseverance and skill! Thanks Hidayat for his hard work and the satisfaction he gave to the fans of Azerbaijan. I wish you good health, new victories and achievements!"

