8 May 2024
World champion Javid Chalabiyev in the ring with actor Ilgar Musayev - only on Idman.Biz TV - PHOTO - VIDEO

8 May 2024 10:19
The next guest of Idman.Biz TV's Ulduzlu Idman was well-known theater and film actor Ilgar Musayev. In a conversation with Zumrud Badalova, the actor talked about his passion for boxing and even showed off his torn boxing gloves in his old shorts and shirt. Moreover, he brought his three sons who are engaged in wrestling.

Brother vs brother! The culminating point was the fight between world champion Javid Chalabiyev and Ilgar Musayev. How did the battle end?

Watch exclusive shots on Idman.Biz TV.

