Farid Gayibov: "This gives us a great impetus to the achievement of mass in sports." - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan's Sports and Youth Minister Farid Gayibov participated in the "Baku Marathon 2024" organized by the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and answered the questions of journalists.

Idman.biz reports that he said that the number of participants in the competition held under the slogan "Beat The Wind" has been increasing every year.

-You participated in "Baku Marathon 2024". Was the race intense?

-Sticking to the tradition, Baku residents and guests of our city joined the "Baku Marathon 2024" half-marathon. It is gratifying that the number of participants is increasing year by year. Another point is the increase in the number of marathon finishers. This means more people exercise. Besides the marathon, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan together with the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation organizes various competitions every month. All these factors give a great impetus to the achievement of mass in sports.

-The number of licenses for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games has been increasing. In rowing, especially in basketball 3x3 competitions, we will perform as a team for the first time. What are your thoughts on the preparations for the games?

-Yes, the number of our licenses has been increasing. After about 1 month, all our licensees will be determined. I wish our athletes success in the responsible competition. I believe that we will be able to perform well at the Summer Olympic Games. As you know, changes took place in some sports federations, and there was a process of generational change in teams. We have already started preparations for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. I hope that we will get more licenses after 4 years. In this direction, federations implement various measures, new specialists are trained. This week, the European Cup in rhythmic gymnastics, the World Cup in shooting in Baku, the President's Cup in rowing in Mingachevir, and the European Cup of cadets in judo are held in Goygol. Baku Marathon can also be given international status. Representatives of many countries have come to participate here. Both the ministry, federations, and sports facilities work together to increase the popularity of sports in Azerbaijan. If the massiveness increases, the results will also increase.

-You participated in the marathon last year. Which one did you score higher?

-I participate in the Baku Marathon for the 3rd time. Last year, I improved my result by 20 minutes. This time, I reached the finish line 9 minutes earlier.

Idman.biz