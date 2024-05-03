3 May 2024
Change in the rating table of Azerbaijan athletes - LIST

3 May 2024 17:44
The Ministry of Youth and Sports announced the rating table of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports.

Idman.biz reports that there was a change in the first three athlete determined for May.

In the table, the rhythmic gymnastics team has risen to the top. They have 545 points. The judoka Hidayat Heydarov (445 points), who became the European champion for the 4th time, took the second place. Artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova (435) came in 3rd place.

It should be noted that rating points are calculated according to the rules established by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. According to their ranking, international competitions are divided into 5 categories and points are calculated according to the places taken in those competitions.

Idman.biz

