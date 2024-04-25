26 April 2024
Farid Gayibov met with the Jordanian ambassador - PHOTO

25 April 2024 21:04
On April 25, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan Omar Barakat al-Nahar.

Idman.biz reports that the minister who welcomed the guest informed him about the work done and the successes achieved in the field of youth policy and sports of Azerbaijan.

The ambassador thanked for the warm welcoming. During the meeting, future perspectives of cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports were discussed between the two countries.

