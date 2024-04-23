24 April 2024
Perspectives of sports cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov today hosted the Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Maksudov and his delegation.

Idman.biz reports that the minister who greeted the guest informed him about the work done and the successes achieved in the field of youth policy and sports in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador thanked for the warm reception. During the meeting, future perspectives of cooperation in the field of youth policy and sports were discussed between the two countries.

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov, First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Timurlan Achimaliyev, Head of the Department of International Relations and Investment Attraction Nusubali Jakipbayov, Head of the Press Service Aynura Abdulkalievna also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz

