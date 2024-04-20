21 April 2024
Baku's candidacy to become the Sports Capital was discussed - PHOTO

20 April 2024 20:27
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov hosted the representatives of the Evaluation Committee for the World Sports Capital Award.

Idman.biz reports that the minister informed the guests about the work done in sports in Azerbaijan and the successes achieved.

The representatives of the Evaluation Committee noted that they were familiar with the sports facilities operating in Baku. At the meeting, the issue of the nomination of Baku to become the Sports Capital 2026 was discussed.

During the discussions, it was noted that Azerbaijan has great experience in hosting international titles.

It should be noted that Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva and Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry Elnur Mammadov also participated in the meeting.

Idman.biz

