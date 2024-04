Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, hosted the EEBC Pyramid Championship 2024.

Idman.biz reports that the competition ended with the victory of the Azerbaijani representative Tofig Guliyev.

He defeated 70 opponents from 7 countries and became the European champion. Ukrainian Dmytro Pokotilsky took the 2nd place. The third place was taken by Niyazi Khalafov. Azerbaijan finished the competition with 1 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Idman.biz