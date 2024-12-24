24 December 2024
It has been 7 years since Azerbaijani climbers went missing

Seven years have passed since the disappearance of three Azerbaijani mountaineers who went on a march from Khinalig village of Guba region in the direction of Tufandag.

Gencexeber.az recalled the incident that happened in December 2017, Idman.biz reports.

The last contact with the members of Gilavar Sports Club - Farida Jabrayilzade, originally from Sharafa village of Masalli district, police lieutenant Babur Huseynov, originally from Gilakaran village of Astara, and Namin Bunyatzade from Shamkir district, was held on the evening of December 24, 2017.

The searches were carried out by a team consisting of members of the State Border Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Ecology and FAIREX (Azerbaijan Aviation and Extreme Sports Federation). In January 2018, specialists from Austria and Turkiye were involved in the search.

The location of the climbers' tent in the search area was only determined on May 16, 2018 at around 18:00, and the body of a man was initially discovered. On the same day, around 19:00, two more bodies (a man and a woman) were identified.

Farida Zabiyulla's daughter Jabrayilzade was buried in Sharafa village of Masalli district, Babur Huseynov was buried in Astara city cemetery, and Namin Bunyatzade Nizami was buried next to his father in Chinarli cemetery of Shamkir district.

