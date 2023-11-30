Rafael Fiziyev received an offer from Dustin Poirier

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziyev has been offered a meeting with Dustin Poirier.

Idman.biz reports that Sayat Abdrakhmanov, Rafael's manager, informed about this.

Fiziyev refused this meeting because of his injury. "Rafael will not be able to fight in the upcoming period due to injury. It will take at least half a year to restore it," said Abdrakhmanov.

Both Rafael and Dustin have lost their last matches. They both lost to Poland's Mateusz Gamrot. Currently, Fiziyev is ranked 7th in the UFC ranking. Porye is on the 3rd place on the list, Gamrot is on the 6th place.

It should be noted that in the Fiziyev-Gamrot fight held in September, the Azerbaijani fighter stopped the fight in the second round because of an injury.

