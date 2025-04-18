Tofig Musayev to make UFC debut in Baku

Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter Tofig Musayev is set to make his long-awaited debut in the UFC.

According to MMA Azerbaijan, Musayev will step into the UFC octagon for the first time on June 21 at a tournament to be held in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The 35-year-old’s opponent has not yet been announced.

Musayev last fought in November 2023, where he secured a third-round knockout victory over Japanese fighter Koji Takeda under the RIZIN banner.

To date, Musayev has an MMA record of 27 fights, with 22 wins and 5 losses.

Idman.biz