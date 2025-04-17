17 April 2025
UFC Baku fight card taking shape

MMA
News
17 April 2025 12:39
15
The fight card for UFC 260, set to take place in Baku on June 21, is gradually being finalized.

Six main card bouts have been scheduled so far, with more expected to be added in the coming days, Idman.biz reports.

The headline fight will feature a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and top contender Khalil Rountree, both representing the United States.

Light Heavyweight

Jamahal Hill (USA) - Khalil Rountree (USA)

Heavyweight

Rizvan Kuniev (Russia) - Curtis Blaydes (USA)

Flyweight

Kyoji Horiguchi (Japan) - Tagir Ulanbekov (Russia)

Heavyweight

Mohammed Usman (Nigeria) - Hamdy Abdelwahab (Egypt)

Women's Lightweight

Irina Alekseeva (Russia) - Claudia Sygula (Poland)

Women's Lightweight

Melissa Mallins (UK) – Daria Zheleznyakova (Russia)

Preliminary Card (Prelims, ABC/ESPN+)

Middleweight

Park Jun-yong (South Korea) - Ismail Naurdiev (Austria)

Idman.biz

