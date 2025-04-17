UFC Baku fight card taking shape

The fight card for UFC 260, set to take place in Baku on June 21, is gradually being finalized.
Six main card bouts have been scheduled so far, with more expected to be added in the coming days, Idman.biz reports.
The headline fight will feature a light heavyweight showdown between former UFC champion Jamahal Hill and top contender Khalil Rountree, both representing the United States.
Light Heavyweight
Jamahal Hill (USA) - Khalil Rountree (USA)
Heavyweight
Rizvan Kuniev (Russia) - Curtis Blaydes (USA)
Flyweight
Kyoji Horiguchi (Japan) - Tagir Ulanbekov (Russia)
Heavyweight
Mohammed Usman (Nigeria) - Hamdy Abdelwahab (Egypt)
Women's Lightweight
Irina Alekseeva (Russia) - Claudia Sygula (Poland)
Women's Lightweight
Melissa Mallins (UK) – Daria Zheleznyakova (Russia)
Preliminary Card (Prelims, ABC/ESPN+)
Middleweight
Park Jun-yong (South Korea) - Ismail Naurdiev (Austria)
Idman.biz