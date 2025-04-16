16 April 2025
WATCH: MMA fighter punches rowdy fan - NICHOLSON’S SIDE OF STORY

16 April 2025 11:28
Footage has surfaced showing mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Nicholson involved in a heated confrontation with a fan following a recent event.

In the video, Nicholson is seen walking towards the back when a rowdy fan begins mocking him. In response, Nicholson quickly unleashed a series of punches on the fan, leading to a chaotic scene, Idman.biz reports.

Security intervened immediately, grabbing the fighter in an attempt to calm the situation. However, the altercation didn’t end there. The fan reportedly provoked Nicholson again with taunts, prompting the fighter to charge at him once more.

Nicholson later shared his side of the story on social media, expressing his thoughts on the confrontation. "I believed I would never see out of that eye again, then he grabs my arm and whispers in my ear, 'I'll kill you, p---- loser.' Some souls should be recycled by the good Lord," Nicholson wrote. "Unrighteous always will learn to be humble around me. I can see!! I am healthy and will compete again. For the record, I slap this guy 1000/1000 times. God bless."

The 17-11 fighter, who has faced setbacks in his recent fights, was stopped in both of his last two combat sports outings. Prior to his loss at XFC 52, Nicholson suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of Frank Tate at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in November 2024.

Idman.biz

