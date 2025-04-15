Irina Alekseeva: “It will be my first time in Baku, but I’m sure I’ll have a fanbase there too”

“I can’t wait for the fight.”

Russian UFC fighter Irina Alekseeva shared her excitement ahead of her upcoming bout in Azerbaijan, speaking to MMA.Metaratings in an interview.

The match will mark her debut appearance in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

Alekseeva expressed her delight that the event will be held in a country close to home:

“For Russian fighters, performing in Baku comes with added responsibility, as fans from fellow CIS countries will support us as if we were their own. One big advantage of this tournament is that I won’t have to deal with the stress of long-haul flights or layovers.”

She also voiced her confidence in gaining new fans during her visit to the Azerbaijani capital:

“It will be my first time in Baku, but if I put on a strong and emotional performance and win, I’m sure I’ll build a fanbase there too. I’m really looking forward to the fight.”

Irina Alekseeva is set to face Polish fighter Klaudia Sygula on June 21 in Baku.

Idman.biz