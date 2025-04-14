Minister of Youth and Sports: “Hosting the UFC tournament is another success for Azerbaijani sports”

“Organizing a UFC tournament in our country marks another achievement for Azerbaijani sports,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

Idman.biz reports that he emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan hosting the world-renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) for the first time: “Thanks to the policies of our President Ilham Aliyev, Baku has been named the world’s sports capital for 2026. Next year, we will also host several traditional major events, including a Formula 1 Grand Prix, which continues to grow in popularity each year.

“UFC is extremely popular both in Azerbaijan and globally. The tournament will attract fans not only from the region but also from around the world,” the minister added.

The UFC Fight Night is scheduled to take place on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall, co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz