The World Warriors Fighting Championship 24 tournament took place in Kyiv, Ukraine, featuring high-intensity MMA battles.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani fighter Ruslan Mammadov secured a dominant first-round victory in the 61.2 kg category against Ukrainian opponent Dmitry Orlov.

The 32-year-old showcased superior grappling skills, taking down Orlov and delivering a flurry of strikes before executing a choke submission. Unable to escape, Orlov tapped out, conceding defeat.

