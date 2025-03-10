Rafael Fiziev apologizes after UFC 313 defeat

"Sorry guys I let you down and didn’t get the win."

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Rafael Fiziev shared this message on social media following his loss to Justin Gaethje in their rematch at UFC 313 in Las Vegas, Idman.biz reports.

Fiziev expressed his disappointment with the unanimous decision loss but also showed sportsmanship, congratulating his opponent: "Congratulations to Justin, it was great to share octagon with you."

This marks Fiziev’s second loss to Gaethje, having previously been defeated by him in London in 2023.

