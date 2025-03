An event dedicated to the UFC 313 tournament was held.

The ceremony was held in Las Vegas, USA, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziyev and his opponent from the USA Justin Gaethje also attended the event. They faced each other in the face-to-face ceremony.

UFC 313 will take place on the night of March 8-9. Fiziyev will try to get revenge on his opponent, whom he lost to in 2023.

Idman.biz