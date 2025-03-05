Fiziev’s Manager: "If Rafael agrees, he’s 100% ready"

"If Rafa has agreed, then he’s 100% ready."

These were expressed by Rafael Fiziev's manager, Sayat Abdrakhmanov, while discussing the preparations for the fight against American Justin Gaethje.

Idman.biz reports that he told Sport24 that Fiziev is in great shape and will make weight: "Rafa likes overcoming difficulties and taking risks. There were some uncertainties at first, as we weren't sure if Gaethje would agree to fight him."

Abdrakhmanov also mentioned that last year, there was a possibility of a fight between Fiziev and Sen-Denis in Paris: "We had agreed, but the UFC decided to give that fight to Moykano. In November and December, we discussed potential fight options, but we couldn’t find an opponent. In February, they offered us Gamrot, but he declined."

Fiziev's manager shared his expectations for the upcoming fight: "Some will say Rafa has nothing to lose. But every fighter risks their health. Fiziev has been on a long break, but now a serious opponent awaits him. If Rafa has agreed, then he’s 100% ready. There’s no need to look for excuses; we are ready to accept the full consequences of this decision."

When asked if Fiziev would become a contender for the belt if he defeats Gaethje, Abdrakhmanov responded: "It depends on many factors, but such a situation is quite possible. It all depends on the timing and readiness of other contenders."

The fight between Fiziev and Gaethje will take place on March 8th in Las Vegas.

Idman.biz