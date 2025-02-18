18 February 2025
EN

Baku gears up for thrilling MMA showdown at ASED15 tournament - VIDEO

MMA
News
18 February 2025 14:56
11
Baku gears up for thrilling MMA showdown at ASED15 tournament - VIDEO

A professional MMA tournament featuring top fighters will be held in Baku.

The event is organized by ASED Fighting Championship, Azerbaijan’s first professional MMA league, Idman.biz reports.

The ASED15 tournament is set to take place on February 22 at the Sarhadchi Sports Center. This will be the league’s first event of 2025, featuring 16 thrilling bouts. The main card will showcase prominent fighters such as Ali Sharifov, Tehran Umidkhanov, Mehrab Mammadzada, Shamil Adibayev, Hasan Hasanov, and Elmir Jafarov.

The tournament serves as a qualifying event for an international competition in May, dedicated to honoring the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

ASED Fighting Championship has ambitious plans for 2025, with four tournaments on the calendar. Since its founding in 2017, the organization has hosted 37 professional events, including 14 main tournaments and 23 selection fights, attracting over 1,000 athletes.

Idman.biz

Related news

Turac Aliyev: They gave me the 'Tank' nickname – INTERVIEW – VIDEO
17 February 16:22
MMA

Turac Aliyev: They gave me the 'Tank' nickname – INTERVIEW – VIDEO

An interview with Turac Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s MMA fighter

Azerbaijani 'Tank' secures another early victory - VIDEO
17 February 10:53
MMA

Azerbaijani 'Tank' secures another early victory - VIDEO

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Turaj Aliyev, known by his nickname 'Tank', has secured another dominant win

Sadikhov TKOs Bonfim in Round 1 - VIDEO
16 February 11:00
MMA

Sadikhov TKOs Bonfim in Round 1 - VIDEO

UFC Fight Night tournament was held in Las Vegas
Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night
15 February 14:31
MMA

Sadikhov to face Bonfim at UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night tournament will kick off tonight in Las Vegas
Nazim Sadykhov: "It's time to showcase everything we've been working on"
11 February 16:14
MMA

Nazim Sadykhov: "It's time to showcase everything we've been working on"

Nazim "Black Wolf" Sadykhov is continuing his preparations for his upcoming fight against Brazilian Ismael Bonfim
Nazim Sadykhov set to fight at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas
6 February 17:50
MMA

Nazim Sadykhov set to fight at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

The Azerbaijani MMA fighter faces Brazil's Ismael Bonfim in an exciting matchup at the upcoming event

Most read

La Liga to feature four matches
16 February 17:14
Football

La Liga to feature four matches

24th round of matches is being played in the Spanish La Liga
Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO
16 February 14:24
Football

Goalkeeper with productive passes - NEW RECORD HOLDER - VIDEO

Ederson has set a record in the English Premier League
Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses
16 February 17:50
Football

Neftchi will play against Qarabag with losses

Baku club has held its last pre-match training session at the Neftchi Football Center
Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022
16 February 16:15
Football

Juventus last defeated Inter at home in 2022

There will be five matches today