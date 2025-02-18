Baku gears up for thrilling MMA showdown at ASED15 tournament - VIDEO

A professional MMA tournament featuring top fighters will be held in Baku.

The event is organized by ASED Fighting Championship, Azerbaijan’s first professional MMA league, Idman.biz reports.

The ASED15 tournament is set to take place on February 22 at the Sarhadchi Sports Center. This will be the league’s first event of 2025, featuring 16 thrilling bouts. The main card will showcase prominent fighters such as Ali Sharifov, Tehran Umidkhanov, Mehrab Mammadzada, Shamil Adibayev, Hasan Hasanov, and Elmir Jafarov.

The tournament serves as a qualifying event for an international competition in May, dedicated to honoring the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

ASED Fighting Championship has ambitious plans for 2025, with four tournaments on the calendar. Since its founding in 2017, the organization has hosted 37 professional events, including 14 main tournaments and 23 selection fights, attracting over 1,000 athletes.

Idman.biz