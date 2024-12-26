Khamzat Chimaev shares condolences following plane crash

Russian UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his condolences following the crash of an AZAL Airlines passenger plane.

The 30-year-old athlete shared a post on his social media, saying: "May Allah grant patience. May God bless the injured with healing through His mercy," Idman.biz reports.

The AZAL passenger plane en route from the Baku-Grozny flight crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on December 25. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died, and 29 survived.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring a day of national mourning following the tragic loss of life.

