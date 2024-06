The time and the opponent of the next fight of the Azerbaijani fighter Nazim Sadykhov in UFC have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that he will play his 4th match in his career on July 13.

The Black Wolf’s opponent will be Chris Duncan from Scotland. The 31-year-old athlete, who lost his last fight, won 11 times and lost 2 times.

