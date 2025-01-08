8 January 2025
EN

World Champion Ramal Aslanov released after attacking SBS major

Kickboxing
News
8 January 2025 16:07
15
World Champion Ramal Aslanov released after attacking SBS major

On January 5, Ramal Aslanov, a world and European kickboxing champion who was accused of being the mastermind behind an attack on SBS Major, Honored Coach, and Honored Athlete Fuad Zeynalov, was released from custody.

Idman.biz reports that Zeynalov confirmed the news in an interview with Oxu.Az, stating that Aslanov’s release was unjust. "The person who ordered the attack on me, Ramal Aslanov, has been released. It is wrong for such a person to be free. I will demand his punishment, and my lawyer will handle this matter. I will sue the federation leadership and Ramal Aslanov. It is unacceptable for such people to walk freely. If necessary, I will reveal the names of his benefactors," Zeynalov said.

Five individuals - coaches Elnur Hamidov, Emil Humbətov, Elchin Huseynov, Elvin Mammadov, and Musa Ahmadov - were sentenced to three months in prison on suspicion of involvement in the attack on Zeynalov.

Ramal Aslanov was dismissed from his position as the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation the day before.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Vice-president of the Kickboxing Federation was detained as a client of organized crime - PHOTO
5 January 18:15
Kickboxing

Vice-president of the Kickboxing Federation was detained as a client of organized crime - PHOTO

One more person was detained in connection with the crime committed last night involving kickboxers and boxing trainers
Kickboxers committed hooliganism: the victim was a DSX major
5 January 17:52
Kickboxing

Kickboxers committed hooliganism: the victim was a DSX major

Yesterday at around 3 o'clock in Khatai district of the capital, information was spread that a group of athletes committed an incident due to hooliganism
Azerbaijani Kickboxer Bahram Rajabzade set for Glory showdown
7 December 2024 10:16
Kickboxing

Azerbaijani Kickboxer Bahram Rajabzade set for Glory showdown

The bout will take place in the city of Gelredome, Netherlands, starting at 10:00 PM local time.
Gasham Mammadov wins Kickboxing Night in Turkiye - VIDEO
2 December 2024 10:31
Kickboxing

Gasham Mammadov wins Kickboxing Night in Turkiye - VIDEO

A kickboxing event was organized in Istanbul, Turkiye, by Loca Fight Club
12 medals and 1st place in the team score in Antalya
24 November 2024 10:24
Kickboxing

12 medals and 1st place in the team score in Antalya

Kickboxing military open championship was held in Antalya, Turkiye
Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes World Champion
22 November 2024 16:10
Kickboxing

Azerbaijani kickboxer becomes World Champion

He 54 kg, secured a gold medal by defeating Turkish athlete Bilal Dural in the final

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory