World Champion Ramal Aslanov released after attacking SBS major

On January 5, Ramal Aslanov, a world and European kickboxing champion who was accused of being the mastermind behind an attack on SBS Major, Honored Coach, and Honored Athlete Fuad Zeynalov, was released from custody.

Idman.biz reports that Zeynalov confirmed the news in an interview with Oxu.Az, stating that Aslanov’s release was unjust. "The person who ordered the attack on me, Ramal Aslanov, has been released. It is wrong for such a person to be free. I will demand his punishment, and my lawyer will handle this matter. I will sue the federation leadership and Ramal Aslanov. It is unacceptable for such people to walk freely. If necessary, I will reveal the names of his benefactors," Zeynalov said.

Five individuals - coaches Elnur Hamidov, Emil Humbətov, Elchin Huseynov, Elvin Mammadov, and Musa Ahmadov - were sentenced to three months in prison on suspicion of involvement in the attack on Zeynalov.

Ramal Aslanov was dismissed from his position as the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation the day before.

