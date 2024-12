A kickboxing event was organized in Istanbul, Turkiye, by Loca Fight Club.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani athlete Gasham Mammadov (81 kg) emerged as the winner of the competition.

He secured confident victories over experienced fighters – İsa Gocmen, Berat Altintop, and Alireza Ghanbari, claiming the top spot in the event.

Idman.biz