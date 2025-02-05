5 February 2025
EN

28 Azerbaijani karatekas set to compete at European Championship

Karate
News
5 February 2025 11:20
28
28 Azerbaijani karatekas set to compete at European Championship

Azerbaijan’s national junior and youth karate team has departed for the European Karate Championship, set to take place in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.

The team will be represented by 28 athletes, competing in kumite and kata disciplines, Idman.biz reports.

They will be guided by head coach Anar Allahverdiyev and coaches Shahin Khudaverdiyev and Ismayil Guliyev.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s international referees, Jahangir Babayev and Renad Aliyev, will officiate at the tournament, ensuring fair play.

The championship is scheduled to run from February 7 to 9.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Larnaca awaits Azerbaijani karatekas
4 February 14:55
Karate

Larnaca awaits Azerbaijani karatekas

Six athletes to represent Azerbaijan at A-series tournament in Cyprus
Azerbaijani karateka returns from Kyrgyzstan with 3 medals
1 February 16:40
Karate

Azerbaijani karateka returns from Kyrgyzstan with 3 medals

Bishkek Open Karate Championship was held in Kyrgyzstan
Meeting at the Karate Federation: Team members, coaches, and salary increases
30 January 15:59
Karate

Meeting at the Karate Federation: Team members, coaches, and salary increases

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation held a meeting

Para-Karate Committee established under Azerbaijan Karate Federation
28 January 19:23
Karate

Para-Karate Committee established under Azerbaijan Karate Federation

A new step towards inclusive karate development
Karate Federation opens representative office in Nakhchivan
28 January 18:59
Karate

Karate Federation opens representative office in Nakhchivan

A New milestone for karate development in the region
Azerbaijan Karate Federation President: "We hold Rafael Agayev in high regard"
28 January 16:44
Karate

Azerbaijan Karate Federation President: "We hold Rafael Agayev in high regard"

Ulvi Guliyev, the President of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, expressed this sentiment when speaking to journalists

Most read

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?
3 February 09:29
Football

Who is the World's top scorer in 2025?

IFFHS reveals January’s leading goal scorers
Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag
4 February 18:07
Football

Romao departs, Kady joins Qarabag

Change in midfield for Qarabag as Romao leaves for Ferencvárosi
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
3 February 11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
3 February 17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year