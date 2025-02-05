28 Azerbaijani karatekas set to compete at European Championship

Azerbaijan’s national junior and youth karate team has departed for the European Karate Championship, set to take place in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.

The team will be represented by 28 athletes, competing in kumite and kata disciplines, Idman.biz reports.

They will be guided by head coach Anar Allahverdiyev and coaches Shahin Khudaverdiyev and Ismayil Guliyev.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s international referees, Jahangir Babayev and Renad Aliyev, will officiate at the tournament, ensuring fair play.

The championship is scheduled to run from February 7 to 9.

Idman.biz