12 June 2024
EN

Actress Zulfiyya Gurbanova wants to beat the karate fighter - VIDEO

12 June 2024 11:15
53
This time's guest of Idman.Biz TV's Ulduzlu Idman was the famous actress Zulfiyya Gurbanova.

As per Idman.biz, during the conversation with Zumrud Badalova, the host of the program, the actress talked about her desire to become a martial arts athlete, and especially on the tatami, she showed real aggression against the guest of the program in karate-do, Madina Sadygova, multiple times champion of Azerbaijan in karate-do, winner of the European Games and Islamic Solidarity Games.

Check our YouTube channel to watch the full program!

Idman.biz

