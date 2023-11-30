Orkhan Safarov: "My views have completely changed in Japan" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Orkhan Safarov, a former judoka of the Azerbaijan national team, who aims to start coaching, to the Idman.biz website.

- You participated in the seminar in Japan. How much has it changed your views?

- Before the trip, frankly, I did not think that I would discover this much for myself. Having been in judo for 25 years, I believed I knew everything. But this idea misled me. What I saw in Japan completely changed my opinion of what a modern coach is like. I still have a lot to learn to understand the science of judo.

- So what you saw was something new for you?

- That's right. First of all, I would like to thank the Azerbaijan Judo Federation for sending me to these courses. The seminar was held in several stages. The first part was devoted to the history of judo, and the second part was devoted to the coach's work. The leader must not only work with the team on the tatami, but also have mental preparation.

- Perhaps, given your brilliant career, you had many topics to talk to the Japanese?

- At the airport, I was met by the representative responsible for the analysis of the Japan Judo Federation and said that he analyzed my fights in detail before Rio-2016. Episodes of 15 matches with my participation were watched by Japanese judokas. We also chatted with Kosei Inoue, whom I managed to surprise. This happened after I taught them some of my secrets while training with the kids. After that, Inoue admitted that he had always appreciated the skill of Azerbaijani judokas, but he had never seen such a versatile technique. I was very happy to hear that.

- What other professional topics did you discuss?

- During the seminar, the Japanese sometimes asked about my views on various issues of the training course. They listened with interest to how I answered, what I thought about this or that aspect. It was important for them to get an answer from a recently retired athlete with a wealth of experience.

- Did what you saw in Japan affect your motivation?

- I was almost resting before going to Japan. I am currently learning English and my day starts with learning Japanese judo terminology. In addition, I started writing a diary during the courses, I wrote down my thoughts, impressions and preparation programs here. I will need all this for the future.

- The Azerbaijani national team will start the "Grand Slam" tournament in Tokyo in a few days. What are your expectations from our team?

- Every day when I come to the hall, I see the shape of the children. It is difficult to evaluate because I did not participate in the training. The team has been in Japan for the third week now, and some fatigue may set in before the start of the competition. I think that Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg), who spoke for themselves with their victories at the European Championship in Tokyo, will have high chances. Yashar Najafov (66 kg) can claim a medal, and the "Grand Slam" will be a good test for Nizami Imranov (60 kg), the strongest of the continent among young people.

- Of course, the lower weight class you perform is closer to you. What about other weights?

- We have bright athletes in other weights. If we look at the new names, we can pay attention to Mahammad Musayev, who won a bronze medal in the U-23 continental championship. Ruslan Pashayev also fights bravely. Although he has not yet won a medal in major tournaments, he does not shy away from his title rivals. Results will surely come. Of course, Yashar Najafov won the "Grand Slam" in Baku. We cannot forget Karamat Huseynov.

- Have you decided your plans for next year? Will you try your hand at coaching?

- There are many plans. First of all, I want to improve my English, which I am working on. Also, I want to study at the Academy of the International Judo Federation, especially in Baku. I aimed to develop myself further. I want to be judged on my current knowledge and not on my past merits in judo.

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz