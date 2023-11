The headquarters of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) has changed.

Idman.biz reports that the institution has moved to a new address.

AJF has started its activities in the Training and Training Center of national judo teams in Baku - Narimanov district, Azadlig avenue 128.

It should be noted that on November 27, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the conditions created at the Training Center.

